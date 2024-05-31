Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,497. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.48.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

