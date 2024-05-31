Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3,130.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

GWW stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $902.70. The stock had a trading volume of 88,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,340. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $963.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $909.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

