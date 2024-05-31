Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,068. The company has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

