Avestar Capital LLC Sells 12,151 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE F traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,663,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

