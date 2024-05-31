Avestar Capital LLC Sells 122,704 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,704 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 158,968 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

