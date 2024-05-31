Avestar Capital LLC Sells 13,768 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.69. 618,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

