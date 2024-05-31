Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AVGR remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,510. The company has a market cap of $3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

