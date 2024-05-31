Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher Sells 30,000 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after buying an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 274,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

