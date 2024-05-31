Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 286.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.54% of Modine Manufacturing worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,313. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.