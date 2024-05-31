Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 82,881 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,471 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,881 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the software’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the software’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,847 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 378,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.33, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 48,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $4,467,130.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,462,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,972 shares of company stock worth $32,217,435. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

