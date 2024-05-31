Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550,507 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.51. 3,559,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

