Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.19% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,562,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.45. 172,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,286. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.74 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

