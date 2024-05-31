Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $51.62 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,520 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.46% of CEMEX worth $51,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 7,740,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

