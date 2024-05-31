Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.52% of MINISO Group worth $33,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,443,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

