Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.91% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $151,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,241. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

