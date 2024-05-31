Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 219,171 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,171 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $125,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,857. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

