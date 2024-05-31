B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,043,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Real Good Food accounts for 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 3.10% of Real Good Food as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 608,411 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 266,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 397,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,122. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

About Real Good Food

(Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.