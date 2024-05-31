B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 10,666,647 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,666,647 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies comprises 5.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 13.63% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,024 shares of company stock valued at $114,351 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,617. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

