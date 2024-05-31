B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore Sells 150,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00.

Daniel Bruce Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Daniel Bruce Moore sold 17 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$64.09.

BTO traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.24.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

