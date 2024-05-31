Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 696 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 696 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
