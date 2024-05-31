Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $180.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

