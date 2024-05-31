Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

