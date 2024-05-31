Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 946,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

