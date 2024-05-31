Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 5.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $45,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.16. 946,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

