Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.92. 6,694,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,549. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

