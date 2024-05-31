Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 754,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 789,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,187. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

