Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Linde by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.52. 3,621,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

