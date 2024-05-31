Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.