Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BRP Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.08.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

