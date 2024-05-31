Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,358 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,800,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

