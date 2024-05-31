Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 6,851 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

