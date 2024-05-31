Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 739 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.19. 12,676,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

