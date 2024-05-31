Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.