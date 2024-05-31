Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
BKNIY opened at $8.87 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Stories
