Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

BAOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 17,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,713. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

