Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
BAOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 17,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,713. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.
About Baosheng Media Group
