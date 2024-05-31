Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Scott G. Toothaker Buys 4,476 Shares of Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $25.80 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHB. TheStreet lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.