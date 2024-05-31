Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 5.0 %

BNED opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

