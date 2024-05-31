Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $117.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $63.42 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

