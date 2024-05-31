Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.5 %

BZH opened at $27.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $24,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

