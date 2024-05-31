Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $761,798,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,139,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

