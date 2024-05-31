Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.58

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 4054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

