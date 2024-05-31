Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. 472,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

