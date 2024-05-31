Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 98,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

BNTC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 41,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,044. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

