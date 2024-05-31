Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($10.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 790 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
