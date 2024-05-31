Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV remained flat at $3.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

