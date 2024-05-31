Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bio-Path Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 114,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

