BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BioNxt Solutions stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

