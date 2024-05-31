Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several analysts have commented on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRK opened at $55.88 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

