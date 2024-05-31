Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

BIRK stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

