BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,530,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,554. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.48, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
